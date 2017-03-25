Coast Guard rescues four people near Cape Lookout

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued four people Saturday morning from a boat 30 miles southeast of Cape Lookout.

Watchstanders aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca were notified that the recreational boat Cutting Edge was taking on water with four people aboard.

Two Seneca crew members and two dewatering pumps were transferred over to the Cutting Edge.

Once the boat was dewatered, the Cutting Edge crew was able to restart one engine and get underway.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon and a SEATOW vessel escorted the boat to the Anchorage Marina in Atlantic Beach.

“The Coast Guard encourages boaters to have proper emergency contact equipment on board when out on the water,” said Stephen L. Sawyer, command duty officer at Sector North Carolina. “VHF radio coverage only extends 20 nautical miles for Coast Guard land stations so alternate communications are necessary when operating beyond that limit.”