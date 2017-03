ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Crews were battling a house fire Thursday night.

The fire was in the 100 block Harrison Drive in Smithfield.

Authorities got a call at 10:30 p.m., and were at the scene shortly after.

Fire officials said the house is inhabitable because of fire damage.

Approximately 28-30 firefighters were on scene working the fire

Two adults are displaced . The residents also had two dogs and only one survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.