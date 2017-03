× Ringling Brothers make final stop in Hampton Roads

Norfolk, Va. – The Ringling Brothers Circus is making its’ final stop in Hampton Roads.

The “Final Farewell” tour will be at Norfolk Scope March 24th through the 26th with shows throughout the day and night.

They’ll then move their “Circus Xtreme” show to Hampton Coliseum from March 29th through April 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $27 to $140 based on seat and showtime.