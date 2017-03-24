Redskins sign WR Brian Quick

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced they have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Brian Quick.

Quick (6-3, 218) is entering his sixth NFL season after originally entering the NFL as a second round pick (33rd overall) of the St. Louis Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft. He appeared in 67 career regular season games with 23 starts with the Rams from 2012-16, compiling 105 receptions for 1,499 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Quick appeared in all 16 games for the Rams, recording career highs in starts (eight), receptions (41) and receiving yards (564) while matching his career high in receiving touchdowns (three).

Quick played collegiately at Appalachian State, starting 36 of the 54 games in which he appeared for the Mountaineers. He established school career records for receptions (202), receiving yards (3,418) and receiving touchdowns (31).

Quick, 27, attended Ridge View H.S. in Columbia, S.C., where he earned all-state, all-region and all-area honors. He was born June 5, 1989.