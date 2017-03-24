Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Suffolk road

SUFFOLK, Va. – A portion of Pruden Blvd., is closed Friday evening because of a tractor trailer crash.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the single vehicle crash around 2:45 p.m.

The crash was in the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460 near Isle of Wight County.

A preliminary investigation showed the tractor trailer that was hauling 23,000 pounds of granite slabs left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

Both westbound lanes remain open at this time, and one eastbound lane will be shut down for an extended period of time for clean-up and debris removal.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.