Local young competitors racing to solve cube puzzles live on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kids of all ages have been playing with cube toys since the puzzle was first invented in 1974. Across the globe people compete to see who can solve it faster with the world record at under 5 seconds.

We meet two local young competitors who travel to some of these competitions and watch their fingers fly.

Maggie and Ankush started a competition of their own here at ODU and over the last two years have been using it to raise money for Engineers without Borders.

BONUS: Watch Maggie solve the puzzle blindfolded at a recent event.

