Local women share painful pasts in new web series
Newport News, Va – Hampton Roads recording artist and author Myra Smith is helping women share their stories of triumph.
“Her Turn: The Web Series” shares the stories of seven women who have overcome rape, assault, depression, and abuse. Viewers will get a front row seat to their struggles and triumphs as they share their stories for the first time. Smith also just released the book “Her Turn,” which further explores how the women confronted and overcame their obstacles.
The red carpet premier is Saturday, March 25 at 7pm at Paragon Movie Theater in Newport News. Tickets are $25. Each ticket comes with an autographed book of the Season 1 stories. There will be a panel discussion with the women after the screening to answer your questions.