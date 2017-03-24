Fugitive who hid in alligator-infested swamp, eventually caught in Suffolk, pleads guilty

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was captured by U.S. Marshals in January and on Thursday he pleaded guilty in court.

40-year-old David Webb, of Georgia, pleaded guilty to being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Webb was in a Suffolk hotel when Marshals found him. He was on the run for multiple outstanding arrest warrants issued in Dekalb and Chatham County, Georgia.

During his time as a fugitive, Webb evaded police on at least three occasions, including one time when he fled from police by jumping out of the back window of a hotel and hiding in an alligator-infested swamp.

Webb used various aliases and false identity documents to evade capture, the Department of Justice said.

When U.S. Marshals arrested the Webb, he was in possession of more than a dozen driver’s licenses with his image but associated with different names.

The IDs included driver’s licenses issued by the states of Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and the District of Columbia.

Webb was also in possession of five social security cards with names other than his own, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identification card, and a U.S. Military Common Access Card with Webb’s picture and claiming the rank of Sergeant in the Army.

At the time of his arrest, U.S. Marshals also recovered methamphetamine, $7,300 in cash, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, ammunition, and three firearms, one of which had an obliterated serial number.

Webb faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison sentenced on July 5.