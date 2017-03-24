× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up for the weekend

Big warm up for the weekend… We are off to another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s again today. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning but clouds will build in this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 60s, just above normal and 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will pick up again today, with gusts to near 25 mph this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. It will still be a bit breezy tonight with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The warm up continues this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit for Sunday as a cold front approaches. Most of the weekend will be dry but showers will likely build in Sunday night. Rain chances will linger for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 24th

1969 F2 Tornado: Richmond

1975 F1 Tornado: Caroline Co

1980 F1 Tornado Northampton Co

