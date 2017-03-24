× First Warning Friday Traffic Alerts – Waterside Dr closed, Midtown Tunnel closures and road work updates

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:15 AM

–

NORFOLK:

Waterside Dr Westbound delays through the morning due to a crash that took down the traffic light at St Pauls Blvd. Drivers coming into Downtown via the Berkley Bridge 264 EB / 464 NB should exit at the St Pauls exit instead of Waterside Dr. Plan for delays during rush hour due to confusion and detours in the area. Drivers coming from 264 WB should take City Hall as an alternate route. Police directing traffic.

–

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 24 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 27 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 30 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure Monday through Friday, Mar. 27-31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

VA 164 West: Full directional closure between I-264 and High Street on Mon., Mar. 27 from 12 a.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 31 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Apr. 3 at 5 a.m.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

PAVING WORK TO IMPACT NEIGHBORHOOD ENTRANCES ON HOLLAND ROAD CONNECTION PROJECT

Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time

Paving work on the Holland Road Connection Project will result in impacts to some neighborhood entrances on Holland Road beginning Monday, March 20. The work will take place under flagging operations at each entrance and no detours will be used. Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time. This work will last for three weeks as crews begin paving permanent roadway on the northbound lane of Holland Road from Dam Neck Road to Nimmo Parkway. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. . All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

The following neighborhood entrances will be impacted by flagging operations at separate times:

Parkside Green neighborhood on Saville Garden Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Greenwood neighborhood on Chestnut Oak Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Holland Oaks neighborhood on Sugar Maple Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Holland Pines neighborhood on Chestwood Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Motorists must follow the detour signs. Also, drivers are advised that the reduced 35 mph speed limit remains in effect throughout the work zone.

ROAD IMPROVEMENTS TO FERRELL PARKWAY

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT March 19, 2017 through March 25, 2017

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows: March 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26 Street to Terminal Avenue as follows:

I-664 Northbound, Chesapeake: Overnight off-ramp closures at Portsmouth Boulevard as follows. A detour will be in place: March 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight off-ramp closures at Portsmouth Boulevard as follows. A detour will be in place:

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County – Alternating lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). Overnight closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. begin March 19 and may last two to three weeks, running Sunday night to Thursday night. During the project, there will also be signal work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Sandy Bay Road and Route 31.

Alternating lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Ramp to I-64 westbound will be closed starting as early as March 21 lasting through April 16. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp will be in place for drivers during this period.

Alternating single-lane closures March 19-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

