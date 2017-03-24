Big winner: Poquoson woman wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game

POQUOSON, Va. – A local woman is $1 million richer after playing the Virginia Lottery.

Emma McGee bought a 100X the Money ticket on a whim she said.

When she got home and scratched the ticket McGee realized she was a big winner!

“It’s unreal. I fell on the floor,” she said. “I was really excited. I’m still processing it.”

The ticket was purchased at the Denbigh Food Mart in Newport News.

McGee had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $630,915 before taxes.

She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The 100X the Money game features prizes ranging from $30 to a $10 million top prize, the largest ever offered in a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. This is the second $1,000,000 prize claimed, so one more remains unclaimed. In addition, two $10 million top prizes are unclaimed in this game.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,611,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.78.