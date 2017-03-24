Bed bugs found in two Norfolk classrooms

NORFOLK, Va. – Classrooms at two Norfolk schools are being treated by pest control specialists after bed bugs were spotted Thursday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools tells News 3 “a single bed bug” was found in a classroom at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High School.

The schools followed the appropriate bed bug protocols and each school’s custodian, along with a certified pest control specialist, inspected and treated the areas.

Administrators reached out to parents of students at both schools to make them aware of the incidents.

“We are working with each school and the community to be vigilant in keeping unwanted pests from entering the building,” the Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson said.