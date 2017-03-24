× Accident causes lane closures on Waterside Drive

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed Friday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 3:30 a.m. about a single car accident on St. Pauls Boulevard and Waterside Drive.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the westbound lanes on Waterside Drive are closed, along with the southbound lanes on St. Pauls Boulevard.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.