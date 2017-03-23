× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: From freezing to the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but chilly, then a big warm up… Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning. Lingering winds will make it feel more like the 20s. Winds will shift from the north to east today at 5 to 15 mph. Expect widespread sunshine today with highs only in the mid 40s, about 15 degrees below normal. Temperatures will fall back to near freezing tonight under clear skies.

We will take a big step warmer on Friday. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with a few clouds building in for the afternoon. Winds will increase through the day with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

The warm up continues this weekend with highs in the low 70s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit for Sunday as a cold front approaches. Rain showers will likely build in Sunday evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows near 30. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 23rd

2003 Severe Thunderstorms: Sussex Co, Colonial Heights – Wind Damage Reported

