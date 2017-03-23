× Ready for Spring Break? How about a Virginia destination?

Spring break is just a few weeks away, have you made plans yet?

Many families are looking for something fun to do, but don’t want to travel too far or spend too much money.

Virginia has tons of family friendly destinations that will make it feel like you’re on vacation without all the hassle.

Here’s a list of a few different ideas for you and your family to enjoy a Virginia “staycation”:

Theme parks

–Busch Gardens – Williamsburg

–Kings Dominion – Doswell

Indoor Waterparks

–Great Wolf Lodge – Williamsburg

–Massanutten Resort – McGaheysville

Get Back to Nature

–Virginia State Parks

-Nature Centers, Zoos, Natural Area Preserves

–Virginia Caverns

Virginia History

–Jamestown Settlement

–Colonial Williamsburg

–Virginia’s Presidents: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, James Madison’s Montpelier, James Monroe Museum, Monticello Home of Thomas Jefferson

Museums and Exhibits

–Children’s Museum of Richmond

–Charlottesville’s Virginia Discovery Museum

–Amazement Square in Lynchburg

–Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

–Virginia Museum of Natural History

–Science Museum of Virginia

For more ideas, check out virginia.org.