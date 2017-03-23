Ready for Spring Break? How about a Virginia destination?

Spring break is just a few weeks away, have you made plans yet?

Many families are looking for something fun to do, but don’t want to travel too far or spend too much money.

Virginia has tons of family friendly destinations that will make it feel like you’re on vacation without all the hassle.

Here’s a list of a few different ideas for you and your family to enjoy a Virginia “staycation”:

Theme parks
Busch Gardens – Williamsburg
Kings Dominion – Doswell

Indoor Waterparks
Great Wolf Lodge – Williamsburg
Massanutten Resort – McGaheysville

Get Back to Nature
Virginia State Parks
-Nature Centers, Zoos, Natural Area Preserves
Virginia Caverns

Virginia History
Jamestown Settlement
Colonial Williamsburg
Virginia’s Presidents: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, James Madison’s Montpelier, James Monroe Museum, Monticello Home of Thomas Jefferson

Museums and Exhibits
Children’s Museum of Richmond
Charlottesville’s Virginia Discovery Museum
Amazement Square in Lynchburg
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
Virginia Museum of Natural History
Science Museum of Virginia

For more ideas, check out virginia.org.