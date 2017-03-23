Police say man arrested for pointing a gun at two girls outside the Boys and Girls Club

Newport News, Va. – Police said they arrested an 18 year-old man for pointing a gun at two girls ages 14 year-old and 15 years-old.

Authorities said they were called 7:48 pm to the 500 block of Adams Drive for a person reporting another person brandishing a gun.

The teenage girls told police that Darrell Pittman pointed a handgun at them at the Boys and Girls Club at 7pm, according to authorities.

They said he pulled up, approached the 14 year-old pulling the gun from his pocket and then pointed it at them.

They said he laughed and got back into the car.

Authorities said he said “beef with one of the two girls.”

He was charged with two counts of pointing and brandishing a gun and possession of a gun by a non-violent felon.