Newport News trailer destroyed by fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A trailer was destroyed by a fire early Thursday in Newport News.

Newport News Fire Department crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Randy Lane at 3:28 a.m. and found the small trailer fully engulfed.

A truck parked next to the trailer had also caught fire.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes. However, the trailer is a total loss as a result of the damage.

No one was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but Newport News Fire officials say it may be difficult to determine due to the extent of the damage.