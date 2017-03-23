× Local business owner Ashley Horner set to run 230 miles in Haiti for children in need.

Virginia Beach fitness phenom Ashley Horner is ready to make the run of her lifetime in Haiti, running 230 miles to raise money to support the Maison Fortune Orphanage in Haiti. #ASHLEYRUNSHAITI

Local business owner, Reebok Sponsored Fitness Athlete and Mom of three Ashley Horner is on a mission to help others. Horner already pushes herself physically everyday at her gym American Sled Dogs in Virginia Beach, running her coffee shop American Brew and maintaining the balance of being a Mom in high demand in the world of fitness. On a recent life changing trip to Haiti Horner fell in love with an orphanage there. The Maison Fortune Orphanage takes care of and educates 250 children. Horner knew she had to help. She made the decision to what she does best, push herself physically to raise money and awareness for these precious children. Sacrificing herself for amazing causes is nothing new for Horner. She has already pushed her body to its’ limits by completing a 280 mile run to North Carolina to support a women’s shelter in 2016.

Ashley will arrive in Haiti on the 3rd of April. Maison Fortune and Ashley Horner have been working together since 2016. Ashley recently traveled to Hinche with her two boys and immediately became part of the family. Executive Director of MFO, Lefort Jean Louis had this to say about Ashley, “This is a great partnership for us, we have seen many visitors come and go but when I met Ashley I knew she was going to be different. Her commitment to understanding our needs and that they can be met locally is welcomed and a true blessing for us all.” Jean Louis will not likely run the final mile with Ashley but he states, “I will be helping to organize the sup-port for Ashely and I will make sure our children are there to be with her during the final golden mile!”

100% of Donations will go directly to offset annual Maison Fortune Orphanage education costs for over 250 children in Hinche, Haiti

To help Ashley click HERE to make a donation!

You can help locally by participating in the Ashley Horner Glow Run 5K on April 1st at 8:00 PM at American Brew on Shore Dr. Click HERE to register!