First Warning Forecast: Much milder temperatures on tap to end the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking temperatures in the 70s! Looks like we’ll finally see some spring-like weather!

A chilly night on tap with lows in the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm just a bit toward morning.

Temperatures will rebound nicely Friday with highs in the mid 60s. It will be on the breezy side with wind speeds 10-20 mph, with some higher gusts. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will help temperatures to warm.

Even warmer temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. You can expect highs in the lower 70s on Sunday too. But by the second half of the day, a few showers will move in with an approaching cold front. We’ll continue to have rain chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Cold. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Even warmer! Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health for Friday

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

