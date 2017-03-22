Norfolk School Board approves 2017-18 budget, saves nine positions

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk School Board voted 5-1 Wednesday to approve a $328 million operating budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The approved budget restores nine Gifted Resource positions at a cost of $630,000.

The positions were initially part of nearly three dozen positions up for elimination due to declining enrollment.

District Communications Director Khalilah LeGrand says the elimination of the remaining 20+ teaching positions will be obtained mostly through attrition.

$90,000 will also be allocated to help transport Booker T. Washington High School students currently walking to school from public housing.

The Norfolk City Council must now consider the approved budget, which includes a near $10 million gap the city would be asked to fill.

City council is expected to vote in May.