Man taken to hospital after Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday after a stabbing, police said.

Around 1 p.m. police responded to the 900 block of Goff Street for a report that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived officers found a 38-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said he is expected to recover.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

If you have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.