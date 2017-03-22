Justin Fuente joins Wink LIVE on News 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - One day after his Virginia Tech football team started spring practice, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente joined Sports Director Adam Winkler live on News 3 at 6pm.

Fuente, the reigning ACC Coach of the Year, was in Norfolk to deliver the keynote speech at the 72nd annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree.

"It's an honor to be invited," Fuente said. "When you look at some of the other people that have had the opportunity to come speak - it's an honor to even be asked, and I certainly don't consider myself in that group. Plus, it's always great to be back in the 757."