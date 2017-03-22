Virginia Beach ‘Die-in’ staged in protest of ACA replacement vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of protesters laid on the ground for seven minutes in the Virginia Beach Town Center Wednesday night.

The seven minutes represented the seven years the Affordable Care Act has been in place.

Thursday the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a new health care bill supported by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Protesters at Town Center said the goal should be to fix the Affordable Care Act, not to replace it.

The group marched in a circle for around a half hour before lying down on the pavement holding signs.

Many also criticized Republican Congressman Scott Taylor for his support of the bill.

