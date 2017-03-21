× Virginia Beach announces first-time event to recognize EMS volunteers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City staff and Mayor Will Sessoms made an announcement about “Rock the Squads” today.

The announcement took place at Mount Trashmore Park at 11 a.m.

“Rock the Squads” will be a first-time event to recognize the efforts of more than 1,000 individuals that make up the Volunteer Rescue Squads of Virginia Beach.

The event is on Sunday, May 7, at Mount Trashmore.

EMS volunteers and their families will be invited from 12-1:30 p.m. for a free catered lunch and group photo.

Afterwards, the public can come out from 2:00-5:00 p.m. to enjoy live music, food trucks, emergency vehicle demonstrations and an appearance by Sentara’s Nightingale.

For more information, visit the Rock the Squads website.