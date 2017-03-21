Man shot in attempted robbery at Portsmouth tavern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot by someone trying to rob a Portsmouth tavern late Monday night.

Police say they received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. for medical assistance for a man who had just been shot.

Detectives say a juvenile suspect went into the Blue Jacket Inn on George Washington Highway, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the people inside.

According to detectives, one of the patrons tried to intervene and was shot in the upper torso. Other patrons immediately took action and held the offender until police arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.