× Court-martial begins for Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL charged with kidnapping and rape

NORFOLK, Va. – A general court-martial started Tuesday morning for a Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping and raping a fellow sailor.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko III has been charged with kidnapping, four counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, one count of aggravated assault, one count of battery, making a false official statement and violation of a general regulation in violation of Articles 134, 128, 120, 107 and 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Varanko is assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team Two at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

The charges stem from an incident on February 26, 2015 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Redacted charge sheets for Varanko provided to News 3 by the Navy state say that the victim was threatened and placed “in fear that she would be subjected to grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.”

Varanko, who is from Maryland, enlisted in the Navy in November 2006 and remains on active-duty status in the Navy.

He has not been confined to the Navy brig while awaiting court-martial.

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic is the convening authority for the case, which is scheduled to last four days at Naval Station Norfolk.