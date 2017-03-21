Comedian John Mulaney to perform at Attucks Theatre

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 01: Comedian John Mulaney performs at the MULANEY NYC Comedy Showcase on October 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FOX)

NORFOLK, Va. – Emmy Award winning writer and comedian John Mulaney is set to perform his stand up show “Kid Gorgeous” at the Attucks Theatre.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on June 17.

Mulaney has written for Saturday Night Live, where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as Stefon, played by Bill Hader.

In 2015, he released an hour stand up special on Netflix, called “The Comeback Kid.”

Tickets go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase them.

