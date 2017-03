CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A house fire displaced two adults on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire was in the 3200 block of Clover Road.

Dispatchers got a call about the fire around 4:45 p.m., and the fire was out just before 5 p.m.

Most of the damage done was to the exterior parts of the home.

Fire officials said the cause appeared to be from the porch light.

No one was injured.