We mark 30 years of The Bold and the Beautiful with the stars on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL premiered on March 23, 1987 and is the most-watched daily show in the world, currently seen in over 100 countries by 35 million people a day. We talk with John McCook (an original cast member who plays Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (who originated the role of Brooke Logan).
