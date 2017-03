NORFOLK, Va. – Verizon is hiring 120 seasonal Fios technicians in Virginia and Maryland, with 20 of those positions based in Norfolk.

The company is hiring additional summer workers in its busy months, from May to September, to help service their customers.

Candidates must be able to work 40 hours/week.

Verizon is hosting three open house hiring events at its Silver Spring, Maryland location on March 21 but those interested can apply here.