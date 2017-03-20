Free guided hiking program returns across North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. – Spring is here and that means hiking is on the minds of many.

Blue Cross and North Carolina State Parks’ announced the return of Hike NC, a free hiking program that makes it easy to hike and enjoy nature.

The program aims to help people hike regardless of their experience.

Hike NC’s spring season offers more than 60 guided hikes across the state.

There’s something for everyone, with hikes designed for all ages, fitness levels and hiking experience.

All hikes are free and led by a trained guide or park ranger. The guided hikes will help participants:

Try a new form of physical activity individually, or with friends and family members

Take a break from busy schedules to enjoy the natural wonders of North Carolina

Experience spring beauty in North Carolina’s state parks and nature preserves

Explore the outdoors with convenience and ease without the need for any special equipment

Click here to see the full list of trails and hiking opportunities in your area.

Hike NC is a part of Blue Cross’ broader program, Get Outside North Carolina!