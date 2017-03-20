× Crime Prevention Awards honor citizens, police

NORFOLK, Va. – More than a dozen people will receive awards Monday night for their work in helping to prevent crimes.

The annual Crime Prevention Awards ceremony is put on by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk in partnership with the Norfolk Police Department.

Honorees include law enforcement and citizens.

Mayor Kenny Alexander will deliver the keynote address.

Watch News 3 at 11 for a look at this year’s winners and the work they’re doing to keep the city safe.