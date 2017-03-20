Chesapeake Teacher of the Year gets awarded a new car!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A teacher in Chesapeake is driving in style after Priority Chevrolet awarded him a new car.

Oscar F. Smith High School special education teacher Jahkari Taylor was named Chesapeake’s 2017 Teacher of the Year on March 16.

Taylor got a brand new 2017 Chevy Cruze to drive for the next year at no cost!

“It means the world to me,” Taylor said after the ceremony. “To be driving a new car is just a tremendous blessing. I’m just so grateful to Priority and I thank everybody from the top down. I truly appreciate it.”

Taylor has been teaching at Chesapeake Schools for 10 years and is a father of four with a fifth on the way.

He and his wife, Shalise, recently bought a new van to carry their growing family, but that left Taylor driving his wife’s old car – the first one she ever owned – to and from work each day.

Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree from Norfolk State University and two master’s degrees from Liberty University.

He has served as an expert panelist on the Chesapeake Public Schools New Beginning Teacher Panel for seven consecutive years.