Bank robbery under investigation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning at the 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard.
Police say a black male in his mid-30s entered the bank, displayed a gun and started demanding money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran northbound on Warwick Boulevard.
He was wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, a black mask, and carrying a black bag.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.087082 -76.473012