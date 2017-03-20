HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The folks from Fit4Mom (norfolk.fit4mom.com) show us some exercises and offer some advice for getting active after having a baby and working towards the pre-baby body.
Advice for moms on getting active after having kids on Coast Live
