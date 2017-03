VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a man was shot with an arrow while driving Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Chester Street in the Princess Anne Plaza neighborhood at approximately 8:16 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Virginia Beach Police are canvassing the area for a suspect in the case.

