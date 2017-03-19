× Heritage High STEM Academy giving students chance to win free computer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Heritage High School Governor’s STEM Academy and Virginia Student Training and Refurbishment Program (STAR) are giving Newport News Public Schools students the chance to win a free computer.

Students must write an essay with a minimum of 250 words explaining how access to technology from home can help them become college, career and citizen ready.

Essays are due by April 7 and can be emailed to chinell.callwood@nn.k12.va.us or mailed/delivered to Chinell Callwood at Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA 23605.

Heritage High Schools Governor’s STEM Academy has a program that refurbishes surplus computer hardware to donate to students and families in need. Virginia STAR is a statewide program that gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience repairing used computer equipment and earn IT repair certifications.