First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine to kick off the start of Spring

The First Warning Storm team is tracking a clear night ahead with some sunshine for the First Day of Spring.

Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure builds over the region through Monday. Lows tonight ranging from the lower 30s to near 40.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start the First Day of Spring. Spring arrives at 6:28 am EDT. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas may reach the 60 degree mark. Won’t be as breezy. Expect clouds to increase in the evening. A weak cold front approaches Monday night. A slight chance for a shower overnight. It will be brief, and many will remain dry.

Temperatures on Tuesday will warm to the lower 60s. A slight chance for a morning shower. We are tracking an area of low pressure which will track across North Carolina along with a cold front. Increasing chances for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Cooler air moves in Wednesday with highs in the 50s with gusty winds.

Even cooler Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but will be dry. Another dry day for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 60. Saturday will be our warmest day of the 7 day with highs near 70! A slight chance for showers on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Clearing. Lows ranging from the lower 30s to near 40. Winds: N around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. More clouds late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas may see 60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance for showers late (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

