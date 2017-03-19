Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal James City County crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A 37-year-old Toano man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

James City County Police responded to the crash, which happened in the 9200 block of Richmond Road, at 8:30 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Milton Ray Grant was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion traveling westbound on Richmond Road.

Officials say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to spin around and flip over and land on its roof.

Grant was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor.