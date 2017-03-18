Restaurant Week returns to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Calling all foodies!

The Spring 2017 Restaurant Week has returned to Suffolk.

Suffolk Restaurant Week begins on March 18 and will end on March 25.

During the week, restaurants will offer three-course, price fixed menus at deluxe, premier or ultimate levels for lunch and dinner. A deluxe lunch is priced a just $10, while a deluxe dinner is $20. Customers can grab an premier lunch at $15 and a dinner at $30. If you want to treat yourself to an ultimate level meal, it will cost $20 for lunch and $40 for dinner.

No coupons, tickets or vouchers are needed.

Fourteen eateries are participating in Restaurant Week including:

Al Forno Pizzeria

Baron’s Pub

Constant’s Wharf Grill (inside the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront)

East Coast Taco Co.

George’s Steakhouse

Harper’s Table

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

Mosaic Restaurant

Nana Sushi

Rajput Indian Cuisine

River Stone Chophouse

Suffolk BBQ Co.

Vintage Tavern

For more information on menus and hours of operation, go to RestaurantWeekSuffolk.com.