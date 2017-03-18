Krispy Kreme releases new Power Ranger doughnuts

Krispy Kreme stores are offering special doughnuts to promote the release of the new Saban’s Power Rangers movie.

The movie hits theaters nationwide on March 24.

The doughnuts, which are being offered for a limited-time only, have a cream-filled shell dipped in chocolate icing, sprinkled with edible silver glitter and decorated with lightning bolt candy pieces in blue, black, yellow, red and pink to match the colors of the Power Rangers’ suits.

They will be offered through April 2 at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Krispy Kreme has also opened its first-ever digital shop called Krispy Kreme’s Angel Grove. The shop is a digital representation of the Krispy Kreme shop featured in the Power Rangers movie. The shop will allow fans worldwide to virtually experience the show, which is filled with sneak peeks at scenes from the movie. Click here to see the virtual store.

“We have teamed up with Lionsgate to promote the Power Rangers film in a way that allows fans to experience Krispy Kreme in a totally new, unexpected way,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The virtual opening of Krispy Kreme Angel Grove comes with the same passion and excitement experienced with a traditional Krispy Kreme shop grand opening.”