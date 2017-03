WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens announced Saturday that they will build a new virtual reality attraction.

The new ride will be the first of its kind, utilizing virtual reality headsets and a state-of-the-art motion simulator.

It will be located in the Ireland section of the park on the former site of Europe in the Air.

The attraction doesn’t have a name yet, but the ride is based on a hidden world of mythical characters in Ireland.

It is set to open in Spring 2018.