Suspicious death under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are currently investigating a suspicious death that was reported early Friday.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Oldwick Court at approximately 1 a.m. and found a deceased adult male at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Police say detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

The victim’s identity will be held until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.

