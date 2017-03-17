North Carolina cruises past Texas Southern in first round of NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Friday marked the 13th time at North Carolina that Roy Williams has won the opening NCAA Tournament game after a 103-64 beat-down of Texas Southern. He’s undefeated as a Tar Heel, and undefeated (27-0) in his career in opening games.

The Tar Heels used a 52-point first half to climb out to a 25-point halftime lead. ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson led the way with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Isaiah Hicks chipped in 17 points and six rebounds.

North Carolina’s defense was smothering the entire game, limiting the Tigers to 36-percent shooting from the field.

The Tar Heels will play again Sunday against Arkansas. The time of the contest has yet to be released.