NFL teams huddle in Norfolk for ODU football Pro Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University football hosted its annual Pro Day Friday. While it’s an annual event, 2017’s version was unlike many before.

20-25 NFL teams were represented, among the largest contingent to ever attend an ODU Pro Day. Scouts and position coaches were on hand to see former Monarchs Zach Pascal, Rashaad Coward, TJ Ricks, David Washington, Aaron Young, Anthony Wilson and Shadow Williams.

Pascal received plenty of attention from scouts, after he attended last month’s NFL scouting combine, becoming the first Monarchs player to ever do so. Washington, who contributed as a receiver and a quarterback at ODU, also seemed to make an impression on scouts as he not only threw passes to receivers, but also ran routes and caught balls himself.

“It’s a blessing,” Pascal told News 3. “I don’t think a lot of people understand how far a lot of us came. Most of us came in as FCS (Football Championship Series, formerly Division 1-A) recruits. Now, to have all these scouts here – it’s amazing.”

“This is our eighth Pro Day, and this is clearly the most talented group we’ve been able to display,” said ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder.

“I was just looking to impress just one team,” admitted David Washington. “I want a shot to get into camp – NFL, CFL, AFL, whatever. I’ll do whatever it takes – I’ll play long snapper, I’ll line the field – I just want to play.”