Jury finds former Portsmouth Police Chief not at fault for 2009 death during barricade situation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – On Friday, a jury ruled that the City of Portsmouth and former Portsmouth Police Chief Ed Hargis were not responsible for the death of a man during a 2009 barricade situation.

During the barricade, authorities threw a cell phone into Marshall Franklin Sr.’s home and after that, shots were fired from inside the house.

More than 20 shots were also fired into the home.

Franklin’s family believes the City of Portsmouth and the police department are responsible for his death.

Court documents stated that no one at the scene of the crime sought medical attention for Franklin while he was bleeding from the gunshot wounds.