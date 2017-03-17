Hokies lose to Wisconsin in 1st NCAA Tournament game since 2007

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Virginia Tech’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007 is a short one.

8th seeded Wisconsin eliminated the 9th seeded Hokies, 84-74 Thursday night in Buffalo. The Badgers, who reached the Sweet 16 last season after playing in the Final Four in 2014 and ’15, controlled the game for the most part because they controlled the boards.

Wisconsin out-rebounded the Hokies 37-25, including 17-to-6 on the offensive glass.

Tech’s season ends with a record of 22-and-11.