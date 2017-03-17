× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

–

MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSED THIS WEEKEND:

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 20 at 5 a.m. Take 264 EB Downtown Tunnel as your alternate route from Portsmouth into Norfolk over the weekend.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

–