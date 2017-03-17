× Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Hampton Roads

Friday, March 17th is St. Patrick’s Day!

There are plenty of places to get out and celebrate – just make sure to wear some green!

Keagan’s Irish Pub at Virginia Beach Town Center is hosting an all day party.

From 6am to 10am, they’ll have free breakfast, green beer and live entertainment!

Here are some other St. Patrick’s Day activities around Hampton Roads:

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend

Saturday, March 18, 2017 and Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 31st Street & Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

Shamrock Sports and Fitness Expo

Friday, March 17, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

Puck of the Irish Weekend: St. Hat Trick’s Day

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

Located at the Scope at 201 E Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510.

50th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 18, 2017 beginning at 10:00 AM.

Located in Norfolk, VA. The parade map can be found HERE.

7th Anniversary St. Paddy’s Day Party

Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Located at O’Connor Brewing Co. at 211 W 24th Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23517.

City Center Shamrock Party

Friday, March 17, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Located at City Center at Oyster Point at 701 Town Center Drive, Newport News, Virginia 23606.

St. Patrick’s Day at Roger Brown’s

Friday, March 17, 2017 from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Located at Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar at 316 High Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704.

St. Patrick’s Day at Cogan’s

Friday, March 17, 2017 from 8:00 PM until 11:00 PM.

Located at Cogan’s Deli & Sports Pub at 4324 New Town Avenue, Suite C2, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.