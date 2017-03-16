Virginia outlasts UNC-Wilmington 76-71 in first round of NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the NCAA Tournament, every deep run is anchored by an “unsung hero”. In the Cavaliers first round match-up against UNC-Wilmington, Marial Shayok came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points, and ignite UVA to a 76-71 win over the Seahawks.

Down by as many as 15 points in the first half, UVA’s slow start didn’t deter them too much. After the Seahawks claimed their largest lead of the game, London Perrantes fired a three-pointer that started a 19-3 run to give the Cavaliers a 30-29 lead headed into halftime. Perrantes scored a game-high 24 points.

Old Dominion transfer Ambrose Mosley made his mark in the game by going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, including 4-of-4 from three-point land. Mosley finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Cavaliers have Friday off and take the court Saturday against Florida.